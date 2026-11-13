Investornewsbreaks Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Reports Q3 Results, 12% Growth In GLDY Assets Under Management

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Streamex (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on commodity tokenization, reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, highlighting growth in its gold-backed GLDY product. Gold holdings increased to 3,351 ounces from 3,111 ounces in the previous quarter, while external ownership of outstanding GLDY nearly doubled to 17.7% from 9%. Assets under management rose 12% to $14 million, and quarterly gold lease income totaled $145,000. The company reported a net loss of $17.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with a net loss of $14.6 million, or $0.08 per share, in the second quarter. Operating expenses totaled $18.1 million, including $9.3 million in noncash stock-based compensation. Streamex ended the quarter debt-free with a total liquidity position of $36.5 million.

Operationally, Streamex announced plans to introduce GLDY on Equity Trust's individual retirement account (“IRA”) platform, which holds approximately $73 billion in assets under custody and administration, making GLDY its first tokenized asset. The company also reported an initial $1 million institutional allocation to a gold carry strategy using GLDY and expanded its distribution network through partners representing more than $160 billion in combined assets. Additionally, the Cask Foundation began establishing liquidity for its USGY gold yield product in October, with a public launch planned following completion of that process. Streamex reported seven consecutive monthly GLDY distributions paid in gold and introduced a new corporate brand.

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About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

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