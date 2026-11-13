Investornewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) Reports 465% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In Q3 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (“AI”) applications across multiple sectors, reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, with record consolidated revenue of approximately $2.81 million, an increase of 464.9% from $500,000 in the prior-year period and 14.5% from $2.46 million in the second quarter. Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $0.08 from $0.14 a year earlier. Advertising and marketing expenses declined 16.7% sequentially to $2.62 million, while revenue generated per advertising dollar improved approximately 38% to $1.08 from $0.78 in the previous quarter.

Gaxos ended the quarter with approximately $13.3 million in cash and short-term investments, compared with $11.44 million at June 30, 2026. The company received approximately $3.17 million in net proceeds from warrant exercises during the quarter, issuing approximately 3 million common shares, and did not issue shares through its at-the-market offering program. CEO Vadim Mats said the company remains focused on improving customer acquisition efficiency and expanding products and channels with favorable contribution economics.

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About Gaxos Inc.

Gaxos Inc. (Nasdaq: GXAI) develops artificial intelligence applications designed to address opportunities across consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's operations include Gaxos Labs, which develops and commercializes AI-powered applications, and RNK Health, a majority-owned subsidiary offering personalized weight loss, longevity, and performance treatments. Gaxos also holds a strategic minority investment in America First Defense, a defense-technology company developing next-generation counter-UAS and robotic platforms.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GXAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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