Siemens To Buy German Firm That Verifies And Debugs Chips

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Siemens has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire a German company, Lauterbach, which specializes in developing software used to trace and debug chip designs and embedded software. The deal is expected to close in H1 of 2027.

The semiconductor industry around the world is experiencing a phase of consolidation as existing players branch out into other segments by acquiring firms that are notable in the fields they wish to enter. It won't therefore be surprising when tech giants like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) also announce additional acquisitions over the...

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