Outdated Grids Are Hampering The Energy Transition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Outdated electrical grids are preventing dozens of countries across the globe from transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables at a reasonable pace. Several things have to work for the energy transition to occur: there has to be enough green energy capacity to meet energy demand, enough battery capacity to store energy when production peaks but demand is low, and a modernized electric grid that can handle a massive influx of green energy.

As mechanisms are put in place to modernize electrical grids, companies like Frontieras North America Inc. are coming up with...

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