Ainewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Reports 177% Revenue Growth In Q3 2026, Third Consecutive Quarter Of Triple-Digit Gains

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a security technology company developing autonomous security solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, with revenue increasing 177% year over year to $8.7 million from $3.1 million, marking its third consecutive quarter of triple-digit revenue growth. Service revenue rose 349% to $8.6 million, including $6.6 million from Knightscope Security Force (“KSF”). Gross profit reached $0.4 million, representing a 5% margin, compared with a gross loss of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. The company reported a net loss of $11.8 million, or $0.50 per share, compared with a net loss of $9.5 million, or $0.98 per share, a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.8 million at quarter-end.

Operationally, Knightscope unveiled its Autonomous Security Force at GSX 2026, integrating autonomous machines, artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven software and licensed security agents into a unified managed service. The company secured approximately $27 million in renewals, bookings and client awards since May 2026, while commencing manufacturing of its K7 autonomous security robot to support fourth-quarter deployments. Knightscope also introduced the initial release of Signals, its orchestration software and operational digital twin, as part of its strategy to expand service offerings and improve operating margins.

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About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the nation's first Autonomous Security Force. As a managed service provider, the Company delivers autonomous machines, AI-driven software, and licensed security agents as one accountable operation, under one contract, to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at

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