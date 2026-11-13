Biomednewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Receives NYSE American Compliance Extension Through February 2028

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing neurological therapeutics, announced that NYSE Regulation has accepted its compliance plan and granted an extension through Feb. 25, 2028, to regain compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards. The approval allows the company to maintain its exchange listing while implementing measures intended to strengthen its financial position, subject to meeting plan milestones and ongoing review requirements.

Oragenics received a noncompliance notice on Aug. 26, 2026, after reporting stockholders' equity of $3.7 million as of June 30, 2026, and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years. The company submitted its compliance plan on Sept. 25, 2026, and received formal acceptance on Nov. 11. CEO Janet Huffman said the extension will allow Oragenics to continue pursuing its strategic priorities, capital-raising initiatives and investment strategies aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value.

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About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The Company is working on advancing its lead candidate, ONP-002, as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Oragenics is working on commencing clinical trials in Australia for ONP-002, with U.S. Phase 2b trials planned to follow. The Company's intranasal delivery platform has potential applications across multiple neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, PTSD, and anxiety disorders. Oragenics is committed to developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in neurological care. For more information, visit oragenics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at

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