Biomednewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Reports Q3 Updates, Targets March 2027 Phase 3 Alzheimer Data Readout
Annovis also reported enrollment of 326 patients in its Parkinson's disease open-label extension study, which is designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of buntanetap over 36 months. In September, the company partnered with Weave Bio to support regulatory documentation and preparation of its planned NDA. Annovis subsequently closed an approximately $21 million underwritten public offering on Nov. 6, 2026, including a $5 million investment from its board chairman. Management said the financing is expected to support operations through the anticipated March 2027 topline data readout.
To view the full press release, visit
About Annovis
Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients.
For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment