Biomednewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Reports Q3 Updates, Targets March 2027 Phase 3 Alzheimer Data Readout

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing buntanetap for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, reported third-quarter 2026 corporate updates, highlighting progress in its pivotal Phase 3 DUET-AD trial and preparations for a planned New Drug Application (“NDA”). The fully enrolled trial includes 862 patients with early Alzheimer's disease and features two prespecified efficacy readouts at six and 18 months to evaluate symptomatic and disease-modifying effects, respectively. The company expects topline results from the six-month treatment period in March 2027 and plans to begin transitioning eligible patients into its Alzheimer's open-label extension study by the end of November 2026.

Annovis also reported enrollment of 326 patients in its Parkinson's disease open-label extension study, which is designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of buntanetap over 36 months. In September, the company partnered with Weave Bio to support regulatory documentation and preparation of its planned NDA. Annovis subsequently closed an approximately $21 million underwritten public offering on Nov. 6, 2026, including a $5 million investment from its board chairman. Management said the financing is expected to support operations through the anticipated March 2027 topline data readout.

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About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

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