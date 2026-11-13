Cryptonewsbreaks AQUAE Labs Pte. Ltd Launches Over $25 Million In Insured Ecosystem Credits At COP31, Powered By Mindwave Innovations, Subsidiary Of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US (NYSE: APUS)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AQUAE Labs announced the launch of more than $25 million in fully insured ecosystem credits at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (“COP31”) in Antalya, Türkiye. The credits, issued under the AQUAE Labs Ecosystems Conservation Index (“ALCI”), are managed through AQUAEChain, a blockchain platform powered by MindChain, developed and operated by MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US (NYSE: APUS). Insurance coverage is provided through Lloyd's syndicate partners.

The ALCI framework evaluates seven areas of ecosystem performance, including biomass, biodiversity, oxygen production, water purification, cooling, soil water retention and living soil, to support the valuation of ecosystem services. AQUAEChain links each credit to verified ecological records, providing traceability and transparency throughout issuance, transfer and retirement. MindChain provides the underlying Layer 2 blockchain infrastructure anchored to Ethereum. Representatives from AQUAE Labs and MindWave Innovations are attending COP31 from Nov. 13-17, 2026, to engage with prospective corporate buyers, institutional investors and implementation partners.

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About AQUAE Labs

AQUAE Labs is a Singapore-based company that combines ecological science with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to measure, verify, and value ecosystem services. Its work connects conservation and restoration projects with climate finance.

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