Cryptonewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Announces Strategic Partnership With Groma, Plans Up To $30 Million Investment In Tokenized Real Estate

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI), a Solana treasury company, announced a strategic partnership with Groma, issuer of the tokenized real estate asset GromaCoin (“GRO”), under which Forward expects to allocate up to $30 million to GRO in connection with its anticipated launch on the Solana blockchain in the first quarter of 2027. Each GRO token represents a share in the Groma Real Estate Trust, a U.S.-regulated real estate investment trust holding income-producing residential properties. Groma is pursuing a Regulation A+ offering that, subject to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission qualification, would expand access beyond accredited investors and make up to $75 million available in the first year following launch.

According to Groma, GRO currently represents more than $95 million in tokenized real estate value, with nearly $50 million in capital inflows year to date. The partnership aims to expand GRO availability throughout the Solana ecosystem, including planned integration with Kamino's decentralized lending protocol, which would allow token holders to borrow against their assets. The initiative builds on Forward's broader strategy of supporting tokenized real-world assets on Solana, including its previous launch of tokenized FWDI shares through Superstate's Opening Bell platform.

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About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Forward's mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, Forward launched a digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

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