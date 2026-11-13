Miningnewsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Reports $99.5 Million In Q3 Net Income, 22% Sequential Increase In Gold Production

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G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, including net income of $99.5 million, or $0.36 per share, and revenue of $172.7 million. Adjusted net income totaled $88.8 million, or $0.32 per share, while free cash flow reached $80 million. The Tocantinzinho gold mine in Brazil produced 44,960 ounces, a 22% increase from the previous quarter, with total cash costs declining 8% to $960 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs decreasing 6% to $1,591 per ounce sold. The company ended the quarter with $137 million in cash and cash equivalents and a net cash position of $105.8 million.

G Mining Ventures reaffirmed its 2026 production guidance of 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold, with output expected to increase in the fourth quarter as higher-grade ore contributes to production. Construction of the Oko Gold Project in Guyana remains on schedule and within budget, with first gold production targeted for the second half of 2027. As of Sept. 30, approximately $556 million, or 57% of the project's $973 million initial capital budget, had been spent. The company is also advancing environmental studies and an updated mineral resource estimate at its Gurupi project, with a preliminary economic assessment targeted by year-end 2026.

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About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored in mining-friendly jurisdictions: Brazil, with the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine and the Gurupi Project as well as Guyana, with the Oko West Project. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol“GMIN”.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GMINF are available in the company's newsroom at

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