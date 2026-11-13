Networknewsbreaks SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) Promotes Vishwa Srivastava To President, Appoints Gary Lo Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of surgical robotic technologies, announced the promotion of Dr. Vishwa Srivastava to president and the appointment of Gary Lo as chief financial officer. Srivastava, who previously served as CEO of the company's Asia Pacific operations, will focus on building its U.S. business and leading global operations. Both executives are based in the United States. Lo brings more than three decades of financial leadership experience across technology companies, including the medical technology sector, with expertise in capital markets, financial planning and strategic growth.

The leadership changes come as SS Innovations advances its international expansion plans for the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system. The company is responding to questions from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its 510(k) premarket notification while pursuing CE marking certification in the European Union. SS Innovations is also finalizing a pipeline of additional health care technologies at its research and development facility in India, with plans to introduce them in the coming months.

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About SS Innovations

SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. Headquartered in India, SS Innovations is a U.S. company focused on expanding the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company's website at ssinnovations or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra

The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a modular, multi-arm system with advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. The optional SSi MantrAsana tele-surgeon console is a portable, compact alternative to the SSi Mantra's standard surgeon command center that is intended to provide equivalent control functionality while enabling enhanced portability, ergonomic flexibility, and telesurgery capability. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery, and 5mm instruments for the pediatric population and ENT surgeries. A vision cart is designed to provide the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 190 different types of surgical procedures.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at

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