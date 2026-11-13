Networknewsbreaks Gridai Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) To Acquire Pronghorn Resources, Expanding Natural Gas Infrastructure For AI Data Centers
In connection with the acquisition, GridAI also entered into an agreement to acquire exclusive Wyoming development rights for FANCO's Bridge Power platform, which is designed to support near-term electricity generation and potential future integration of small modular nuclear reactors. The company also intends to evaluate carbon capture and geological sequestration opportunities within the Powder River Basin. Under the transaction terms, Pronghorn members will receive GridAI common and convertible preferred shares, subject to applicable approvals and adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close on or before Nov. 22, 2026.
To view the full press release, visit
About GridAI Technologies Corp.
GridAI Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX) is developing a vertically integrated energy and infrastructure platform designed to support the expanding power requirements of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and hyperscale data centers.
Through its Wyoming operations, the Company seeks to combine natural gas production, dedicated electric generation, land, water, and existing infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of large-scale American AI infrastructure.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRDX are available in the company's newsroom at
About NetworkNewsWire
NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
NetworkNewsWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment