Networknewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Reports 67% Increase In Q3 Earnings Per Share, Strong Loan And Deposit Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC), a financial holding company and parent of Florida-chartered OptimumBank, reported net income of $7.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared with $4.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share increased approximately 67% year over year and 7% sequentially. For the first nine months of 2026, net income rose to $18.5 million from $11.8 million a year earlier, driven primarily by higher net interest and noninterest income. The company reported a net interest margin of 4.63%, up from 4.57% in the second quarter, while its efficiency ratio improved to 45.86% from 48.78%.

OptimumBank continued expanding its balance sheet during the quarter, with gross loans increasing $150.2 million, or 12.3%, to $1.37 billion and total deposits rising $128.8 million, or 10.6%, to $1.34 billion. Deposits increased 40% year over year, while total assets reached $1.58 billion, up $175.2 million from the previous quarter. Stockholders' equity increased to $149.4 million from $134.4 million at June 30, reflecting retained earnings and capital raised through equity offerings. The company reported annualized returns on average assets and equity of 1.95% and 19.99%, respectively.

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About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

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