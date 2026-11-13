Networknewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Reports 67% Increase In Q3 Earnings Per Share, Strong Loan And Deposit Growth
OptimumBank continued expanding its balance sheet during the quarter, with gross loans increasing $150.2 million, or 12.3%, to $1.37 billion and total deposits rising $128.8 million, or 10.6%, to $1.34 billion. Deposits increased 40% year over year, while total assets reached $1.58 billion, up $175.2 million from the previous quarter. Stockholders' equity increased to $149.4 million from $134.4 million at June 30, reflecting retained earnings and capital raised through equity offerings. The company reported annualized returns on average assets and equity of 1.95% and 19.99%, respectively.
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About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OPHC are available in the company's newsroom at OPHC
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