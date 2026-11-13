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Hedge Fund Crowding Magnificent Seven, AMD And Coreweave


Date: 2026-11-13 02:05:16

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Findings from the Data Insights Crowding Report October 2026, reflecting positioning across more than 700 global hedge funds.

Key findings include:

Magnificent Seven: Tesla saw a moderate month-over-month increase in funds holding long positions and was the only Magnificent Seven stock where short holders declined. Meanwhile, short fund participation increased notably in Amazon, Apple, Nvidia and Meta....

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ValueWalk

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