Ferrari Leads At $8.2B As Formula 1 Team Valuations Soar 33%

MENAFN - Gulf Times) While Ferrari might have the fourth and fifth spots in the current Formula 1 drivers' standings this season, there is no topping its value as a team.

Sportico announced F1 team valuations and Ferrari two-car team came out on top at $8.2 billion. According to the report, that is a 28% increase in valuation from 2025.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is fourth in the current drivers standings, while teammate Charles Leclerc is fifth. Ferrari has 16 team championships in his F1 history but has not won one since 2008.

The next most valuable team is Mercedes at $7.75 billion, which is a 32% increase from last season. Mercedes has two of the top three spots in the standings, with 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli having already wrapped up the 2026 title. Teammate George Russell sits in third.

Rounding out the top five in valuation is McLaren at $63 billion (a 33% increase), while Red Bull is at $5.6 billion (30%) and Aston Martin is at $4.15 billion (38%). F1 newcomer Cadillac is last on the 11-team list, valued at $2.7 billion.

According to Sportico, F1 teams have averaged 33% gain in value, outpacing United States sports like the NFL (30%), NBA (28%), NHL (16%) and MLB (12%). International soccer clubs have increased an average of 11% in value from last year.

F1 teams average $4.55 billion across the board, which trails just the NFL ($9.34 billion) and the NBA ($6.64 billion) when compared against other sports.

Sportico's F1 team valuations:

1. Ferrari $8.2 billion

2. Mercedes $7.75 billion

3. McLaren $6.3 billion

4. Red Bull $5.6 billion

5. Aston Martin $4.15 billion

6. Alpine $3.28 billion

7. Williams $3.24 billion

8. VCARB $3.05 billion

9. Audi $3 billion

10. Haas $2.8 billion

11. Cadillac $2.7 billion

Ferrari Mercedes McLaren Red Bull