Sloppy Qatar Slump To 3-0 Defeat Against Australia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Australia in an international friendly at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Friday, with three first-half goals exposing the Asian champions' defensive frailties.

Coach Julen Lopetegui had described the match as an important test of Qatar's progress and an opportunity to assess his players against one of Asia's strongest sides. But the hosts struggled to cope with Australia's intensity and high press, conceding three times in the opening 40 minutes.

Goalkeeper Mahmoud Abu Nada gifted Australia the opener in the fifth minute when his misplaced pass fell straight to Riley McGree, who calmly finished into an unguarded net.

Australia continued to press Qatar high up the pitch and doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute. Connor Metcalfe intercepted a clearance and fed Tete Yengi inside the box, with the forward finding the bottom corner for his second international goal.

Nestory Irankunda then made it 3-0 in the 40th minute, capitalising on another defensive error before firing past Abu Nada.

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Qatar captain Hassan al-Haydos in action.

The three-goal deficit reflected Australia's dominance in the opening half, with Qatar unable to register a shot on target and struggling to create any sustained attacking threat.

Lopetegui responded with a series of changes, bringing on six players in the 62nd minute. Niall Mason, Jassem Gaber, Tarek Salman, Ahmed Alaa, Edmilson Junior and Bassam Al-Rawi replaced Issa Laye, Sultan Al-Brake, Ayoub Al-Ouai, Karim Boudiaf, Almoez Ali and Boualem Khoukhi.

The changes gave Qatar greater energy and produced some brighter moments, but they continued to struggle to create clear chances against an Australia side that remained well organised.

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The defeat against Australia leaves Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui with plenty to assess before Tuesday's friendly against South Korea.

Qatar finally registered their first attempt in the 72nd minute, while Yusuf Abdurisag thought he had pulled one back late in the match. His effort, however, was ruled out for offside.

Australia, meanwhile, remained comfortable after the break and were never seriously threatened.

The result underlined the challenge Lopetegui had spoken about before the match, with Australia's aggressive pressing and quick transitions repeatedly causing problems for Qatar.

Australia coach Tony Popovic was pleased with his side's first-half performance.“The win was what we wanted and we set the game up with a very good first-half,” Popovic said.

Four players made their Socceroos debuts in the second half, with Eli Adams, Samuel Klein, Kasey Bos and Diesel Herrington all introduced as substitutes. Gianni Stensness and Kusini Yengi also returned after lengthy absences.

“It was good to see the players who scored,” Popovic said.“To see Riley back starting a game for Australia, which hasn't happened in a while. Alessandro Circati could have scored as a centre-back. Young Paul Okon Jr went through as a No 6. So, we're getting the players in the right areas. Still a lot of work to do for us, but that was pleasing.”

For Qatar, the defeat leaves Lopetegui with plenty to assess before Tuesday's friendly against South Korea at the same venue.

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