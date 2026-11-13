Al-Attiyah Edges Ahead Of Al-Rajhi At Jeddah Baja

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah and his French navigator Max Delfino snatched the lead at the Jeddah Baja Rally after the opening desert stage on Friday.

The rear-wheel drive Optimus MD crew finished the demanding morning's action 1min 07.8sec in front of local rival Yazeed al-Rajhi and his German navigator Dennis Zenz in their Overdrive Toyota Hilux.

Emirati rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi and quad entrant Haitham Al-Tuwaijri extended their advantages in the motorcycle and quad categories on a day where Ahmed Olfat retired his KTM from the two-wheel category on this second round of the Saudi Rally Championship.

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Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah at the stage finish.

Al-Rajhi said:“Today was not easy. After the start we lost some time. The road was not clear. We lost a few seconds in this area and then gained some time back in the second part. I think the first 5km was difficult navigation and not easy to find the correct road.”

Saleh al-Saif and Albert Veliamovic continued to get the better of Challenger class rivals, Dania Akeel and Sebastien Delaunay, and strengthened their grip on third place to 2min 16.9sec in a G Rally Team OT3. Khalaf Joan al-Shammeri and Mashal Saleh al-Shammeri rounded off the top five in a Nissan Patrol.

Maha al-Hamali was locked in a battle with Hamad al-Harbi for honours in the SSV class and the Saudi was able to fend off her fellow Can-Am driver to hold sixth place, 3min 03.6sec ahead of Harbi and his navigator Faisal al-Suwayh.

Abdulaziz al-Yaeesh and Omar al-Lahim had missed Thursday's Prologue in their Isuzu D-Max but leapt into top spot in the Stock category with the 11th quickest time on the opening stage. Mohammed al-Asiri failed to finish the stage and was handed a notional penalty time.

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Mohammed al-Balooshi leads the way on two wheels in Jeddah.

Emirati Mohammed al-Balooshi added stage one success to his win on the Prologue to extend his lead over brother Sultan to 6min 13.3sec in the motorcycle category.

Dominic Wells came home in a distant third on his Yamaha, with Ibrahim al-Jaralla and Abdullah al-Jahdali rounding off the motorcycle top five. Al-Jaralla was handed a 15-minute time penalty before the restart for a time card offence on Thursday but climbed to fourth in the two-wheel class after a strong stage performance.

On Saturdaythe event concludes with a single selective section of 82.57km before the return to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the ceremonial finish.

Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah Jeddah Baja Rally Yazeed al-Rajhi