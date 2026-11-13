Al-Attiyah Edges Ahead Of Al-Rajhi At Jeddah Baja
The rear-wheel drive Optimus MD crew finished the demanding morning's action 1min 07.8sec in front of local rival Yazeed al-Rajhi and his German navigator Dennis Zenz in their Overdrive Toyota Hilux.
Emirati rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi and quad entrant Haitham Al-Tuwaijri extended their advantages in the motorcycle and quad categories on a day where Ahmed Olfat retired his KTM from the two-wheel category on this second round of the Saudi Rally Championship.
blade-->
Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah at the stage finish.
Al-Rajhi said:“Today was not easy. After the start we lost some time. The road was not clear. We lost a few seconds in this area and then gained some time back in the second part. I think the first 5km was difficult navigation and not easy to find the correct road.”
Saleh al-Saif and Albert Veliamovic continued to get the better of Challenger class rivals, Dania Akeel and Sebastien Delaunay, and strengthened their grip on third place to 2min 16.9sec in a G Rally Team OT3. Khalaf Joan al-Shammeri and Mashal Saleh al-Shammeri rounded off the top five in a Nissan Patrol.
Maha al-Hamali was locked in a battle with Hamad al-Harbi for honours in the SSV class and the Saudi was able to fend off her fellow Can-Am driver to hold sixth place, 3min 03.6sec ahead of Harbi and his navigator Faisal al-Suwayh.
Abdulaziz al-Yaeesh and Omar al-Lahim had missed Thursday's Prologue in their Isuzu D-Max but leapt into top spot in the Stock category with the 11th quickest time on the opening stage. Mohammed al-Asiri failed to finish the stage and was handed a notional penalty time.
blade-->
Mohammed al-Balooshi leads the way on two wheels in Jeddah.
Emirati Mohammed al-Balooshi added stage one success to his win on the Prologue to extend his lead over brother Sultan to 6min 13.3sec in the motorcycle category.
Dominic Wells came home in a distant third on his Yamaha, with Ibrahim al-Jaralla and Abdullah al-Jahdali rounding off the motorcycle top five. Al-Jaralla was handed a 15-minute time penalty before the restart for a time card offence on Thursday but climbed to fourth in the two-wheel class after a strong stage performance.
On Saturdaythe event concludes with a single selective section of 82.57km before the return to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the ceremonial finish.Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah Jeddah Baja Rally Yazeed al-Rajhi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment