Amir And The Turkish President Sign A Joint Defense Agreement

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a joint defence agreement between Qatar and Türkiye at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul on Friday evening.

HH the Amir and the Turkish President also witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

These included a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in consumer protection and market monitoring between the two governments, an agreement on co-operation in education, and a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye on co-operation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

HH the Amir and the Turkish President also witnessed the exchange of the joint statement of the 12th session of the High Strategic Committee between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs

HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani; and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Turkish side, attendees included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek; Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler; Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kaçır; Minister of Trade Dr Ömer Polat; and other ministers and senior officials.