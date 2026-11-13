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Agreements And Mous Signed Between Qatar And Turkiye


Date: 2026-11-13 02:05:05

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar and Turkiye exchanged several agreements and memoranda of understanding during the 12th session of the Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the exchange of agreements covering education, consumer protection and market monitoring, as well as co-operation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of the joint statement of the committee's 12th session.

1. Defence

Joint Defence Agreement between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye.

2. Education

Agreement on co-operation in the field of education between the two governments.

3. Trade

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on co-operation in consumer protection and market monitoring between the governments of both countries.

4. Mediation

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on co-operation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution between the foreign ministries of both countries.

5. Joint Statement

Joint statement of the 12th session of the Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee.

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Gulf Times

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