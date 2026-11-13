Beauty Beyond The Mirror: Mary Kay Philippines Sparks A Movement Of Connection, Confidence, And Community With Beauty Is More Beautiful Sharedtm Campaign

The Philippines launch event was held in partnership with The Beauty Edit, a leading beauty and lifestyle platform known for championing informed conversations and authentic perspectives within the beauty space. Through a special edition of its UN/CONVENTION/AL talk series, guests explored the evolving meaning of beauty, and the role shared experiences play in shaping confidence, self-expression, and belonging. Other notable guests were Dr. Anna Palabyab-Rufino, a board-certified dermatologist and the co-founder of BeautiqueMD as well as Rosanna Periquet, co-founder of footwear and apparel brand Cariñosa.

The event concluded with Pass Your Beauty Secret, an interactive activity where attendees exchanged personal beauty tips and words of encouragement and received exclusive Mary Kay beauty and skincare products to enjoy as part of their self-care routines at home. The experience reinforced the campaign's central message: that even the smallest acts of sharing can become powerful expressions of connection, generosity, and community.

“The most meaningful beauty moments rarely happen in front of a mirror. They happen when a woman shares her confidence, her wisdom, her story, or simply her encouragement with someone else,” said Beth Lopez, Vice President of Global Opportunity & Sales at Mary Kay.“That is the spirit behind Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM. It's about celebrating relationships that shape us, strengthen us, and remind us that we never have to navigate life alone."

As Beauty Is More Beautiful SharedTM continues to roll out globally, Mary Kay Philippines invites women everywhere to celebrate beauty not as an individual pursuit, but as a force that grows stronger when shared. Through conversations, relationships, and collective empowerment, the campaign shines a spotlight on the connections that make beauty more meaningful for everyone.

Did You Know:

Mary Kay Philippines has been empowering women's lives since 2000, serving Filipinos for 26 years. Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes's 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact1 moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list. Mary Kay is named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World2 by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026).

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About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures, and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at . Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

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972.687.5332 or [email protected]

1 Alan Schwarz (March 17, 2026).Forbes - Best Brands For Social Impact 2026.

2“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, Value Sales at RSP, 2025 Data”