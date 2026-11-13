PSE&G Ranked No. 1 In Business Electric Customer Satisfaction In The East Among Large Utilities By JD Power

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on PSEG Newsroom

NEWARK, N.J., November 13, 2026 /3BL/ – Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), New Jersey's largest utility, has been ranked highest in business electric customer satisfaction in the East among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM.

The recognition reflects PSE&G's commitment to understanding what matters most to New Jersey businesses and delivering the reliable service, personalized support and practical solutions they depend on. From helping customers navigate their energy needs to making support more accessible, PSE&G is focused on being a trusted partner to the businesses it serves.

PSEG Long Island also ranked No. 3 in the East among large utilities in the 2026 study, placing both utilities among the top three for business electric customer satisfaction.

“New Jersey businesses count on us for more than reliable energy. They count on us to understand their needs and be there when it matters most,” said Kim Hanemann, president and chief operating officer of PSE&G.“This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our employees who serve them every day. We're grateful for that trust and remain focused on earning it through the service and support our customers depend on.”

JD Power surveyed 19,358 business customers nationwide. The "East Large" category of the study includes major electric utilities operating in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Supporting New Jersey Businesses

For PSE&G, supporting New Jersey businesses means listening to customers, anticipating their needs and making it easier to get the help and resources they need to succeed. That commitment takes shape through personalized service, direct engagement and programs designed to help businesses manage their energy use.

Through its Business Connect initiative, PSE&G engages directly with business customers through webinars, events and in-person outreach, creating opportunities to share information, answer questions and better understand their priorities. The company also provides dedicated customer service representatives and convenient digital tools that help connect businesses with information and assistance when they need it.

“Great customer service starts with listening and is defined by how we respond,” said Dave Johnson, senior vice president and chief customer experience officer at PSE&G.“We're focused on understanding the unique needs of every business we serve, connecting customers with the right tools and resources, and making it easier to do business with us. Their feedback helps us continuously improve the experience we deliver.”

PSE&G's business energy efficiency programs offer resources and incentives to help eligible customers make energy-efficient improvements to their facilities and operations. These programs are part of PSE&G's broader commitment to helping businesses manage their energy use and prepare for their evolving needs. Businesses can learn more at PSE&G Business Energy Efficiency.

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About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. In 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, JD Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for residential electric service in the East among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company named to the Dow Jones Best in Class Index for North America for 18 consecutive years ( ).