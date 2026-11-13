Rejoose Hooks Up With EPEAT To Give Channel A Concrete Sustainability Stamp

MENAFN - 3BL) COPENHAGEN, Denmark and PORTLAND, Ore., November 13, 2026 /3BL/ - EPEAT, the international ecolabel operated by the Global Electronics Council, is making its product certification data easily available through Rejoose at every stage of the IT buying journey, from the first RFP through to year-end carbon accounting. That ambition is now becoming a reality. Rejoose, the carbon and energy intelligence platform for the global IT industry, has been onboarded across EPEAT's data sharing API for participating manufacturers, a long list of respected and leading OEMs, so resellers, distributors, and their customers can see and act on EPEAT status wherever they make decisions.

The reasoning is straightforward. Buyers increasingly want lower-carbon technology, and public and corporate tenders increasingly ask for it. EPEAT certification is exactly the assurance they are looking for, and it is most useful when it sits in front of buyers at the moment they choose, and again when they account for their carbon footprint at year end. Bringing it into Rejoose puts it at both, and every stage in between.

Purchasing an EPEAT certified product, as identified on the EPEAT Registry, is a concrete sustainability decision. To be listed, a product is independently verified against science-based criteria across its whole life cycle: lower greenhouse gas emissions in manufacturing and the supply chain, energy efficiency in use (every EPEAT product also meets ENERGY STAR), fewer chemicals of concern, longer product life, recyclability at end of life, and responsible supply chains. At scale the effect is significant. EPEAT estimates that the roughly 3.2 billion registered products sold since 2006 account for around 370 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions avoided and close to US$39 billion in cost savings.

For the channel, this changes what partners can offer. Resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), and distributors can show which products are EPEAT certified, in every tender response, quote, and customer report. Because the data reaches back as well as forward, they can also measure certified purchasing across previous years, proving progress to customers and setting clear goals to raise it. Sustainability moves from a line in a policy to something partners can report on, improve year on year, and win business with. Whenever a customer wants to know more, a direct link opens the product's page in the EPEAT Registry, so the certification can always be verified at the source.

The wider effect is a market that rewards better products. When EPEAT certified options are easy to see and easy to act on, more of them get chosen. That drives demand for more sustainable technology and real momentum towards a lower-carbon future for the industry.

Comment from the Global Electronics Council (EPEAT)

“The goal of EPEAT is to make it easier to identify and purchase electronics designed to reduce sustainability impacts. With Rejoose now carrying our product registrations across the IT channel, from first quote to year-end carbon accounting, that becomes even simpler for buyers. Simultaneously, it expands the sales advantage for the electronics brands who register their products with EPEAT.”

Bob Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, Global Electronics Council (EPEAT)

Comment from Rejoose

“This is the next evolution of Rejoose. We have always delivered the factual data: accurate, validated, product-level carbon and energy numbers. Now we are adding more, with trusted certification embedded alongside that data, so our partners and their customers can do more than measure their impact. They can act on it and make better decisions. EPEAT is just the first of many layers. By adding intelligence to each of the almost 20 million products we hold, we can actively change behaviour, and we will keep building that knowledge into Rejoose.”

Thomas Mardahl, CEO and Co-founder, Rejoose

Media contact

Global Electronics Council (EPEAT): Erik Fessler, Senior Manager, Global Communications, [email protected]