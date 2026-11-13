Cascale Develops Member Guidance On Biomass Risks

MENAFN - 3BL) As manufacturers increasingly turn to biomass as an alternative fuel, Cascale corporate members have raised questions about its environmental implications and the need for an aligned industry reference point. Brands have expressed a desire for greater clarity before setting targets or communicating sourcing expectations to suppliers.

Earlier this year, Cascale convened members through Biomass Peer Exchanges, where Cascale corporate members shared their biomass experiences and challenges. In response to this member feedback, Cascale developed Breaking Down Biomass, a corporate and affiliate member-exclusive position paper that examines the sustainability considerations, reporting developments, and sourcing decisions organizations must navigate as they work to decarbonize their supply chains.

Cascale corporate members can continue the conversation during an upcoming Biomass Ask Me Anything on December 10, engaging directly with the paper's expert authors, asking questions, and exploring the recommendations in greater depth.

Cascale's State of the Industry Report 2026 found that the apparel, footwear, and textiles industry is not decarbonizing at the scale or speed required. Fossil fuels continue to drive energy-related emissions, particularly in heat-intensive Tier 2 facilities. Coal accounts for 31 percent of total energy consumption across Tier 1 and Tier 2 facilities globally.

While biomass combustion emissions are often treated as carbon neutral, its sustainability depends on a broader assessment of lifecycle emissions, including land-related impacts, and carbon debt: the time required for emitted carbon to be sequestered again, if at all.

Breaking Down Biomass translates a complex and evolving sustainability discussion into practical guidance for Cascale corporate and affiliate member organizations. The paper provides:

An overview of the sustainability debate surrounding biomass, including key environmental risks associated with sourcing. An examination of emerging greenhouse gas reporting frameworks targeting land-related emissions. Practical sourcing recommendations, including guidance on using the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) to report and track progress.

The paper also clarifies what biomass certification does and does not guarantee and shares guidelines for responsible sourcing. Additionally, the report provides an overview of six relevant biomass certifications, outlining their respective areas of operation, the solid feedstock types they cover, and the scope of activities they address.

Recent Higg FEM updates introduce an important consideration for organizations interpreting facility emissions data. The Higg FEM covers Scope 1 and 2 emissions and now applies GHG Protocol-aligned calculations that report biogenic emissions separately from fossil emissions. As a result, biogenic emissions do not appear in the fossil emissions profile, yet are not to be ignored.

Through the Member Analytics Portal (MAP), Cascale corporate members using the GHG Protocol Compliant Calculations Dashboard can access granular supply chain emissions insights, with biogenic emissions reported separately. Data at regional and facility levels can help them better understand their reliance on biomass and their associated emissions profiles.

Not yet a Cascale member? Join a global community working to accelerate measurable sustainability progress across consumer goods supply chains. Membership provides access to exclusive research, practical guidance, and opportunities to engage directly with experts on emerging industry challenges. Join us!