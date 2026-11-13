Qatar Expresses Solidarity With UAE Following Traffic Accident In Fujairah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has expressed its solidarity with the United Arab Emirates following a traffic accident in the Emirate of Fujairah, that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.