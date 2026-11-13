GCC Chief Welcomes International Consensus On UN Security Council Resolution 2837, Demanding Houthi Group To Halt Escalation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi welcomed the international consensus on the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2837, which demands the Houthi group to halt its military escalation and attacks immediately and unconditionally, including assaults targeting civilian populations and civilian infrastructure, such as commercial airports and international maritime shipping.

Furthermore, the GCC Secretary General expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted by the United Kingdom in submitting the draft resolution. "This resolution represents a significant step in consolidating the international stance that rejects the treacherous Houthi attacks," he stated, stressing the necessity of translating this resolution into a concrete commitment that stops these attacks, protects lives and civilian facilities, and puts an end to the threat posed to regional security and the safety of international navigation.

Moreover, Albudaiwi renewed the GCC's support for all endeavours aimed at backing and empowering the legitimate Yemeni government to preserve Yemen's sovereignty, unity, security, and stability, thereby fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for peace and development.