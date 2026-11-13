UN Security Council Condemns Houthi Attacks Against Saudi Arabia, Threats To Commercial Shipping

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The UN Security Council today strongly condemned the military escalation by the Houthi group in Yemen, the attacks they have launched against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and their threats to commercial shipping vessels.

The Security Council also adopted Resolution 2837, which extends sanctions related to Yemen, including asset freezes and travel bans.

The new resolution, tabled by the United Kingdom, demands that the Houthis immediately and unconditionally cease their military escalation and attacks, including those targeting civilian populations and infrastructure, such as commercial airports and international maritime shipping.

Furthermore, the Security Council extended the mandate of the Panel of Experts, established under Resolution 2140, until December 15, 2027. The Council requested that the Secretary-General increase the number of the Panel's members to six, incorporating experts specialized in reviewing, monitoring, and reporting on maritime security issues.

In the resolution, the Security Council urged member states to redouble their efforts to combat the smuggling of weapons and their components via land and sea routes, including by improving information-sharing among member states to ensure the enforcement of the arms embargo.

The Security Council resolution issued today reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, and that the only viable path forward is through dialogue and reconciliation among the parties, a process that includes, but is not limited to, the government, the Houthis, key political and regional factions in Yemen, as well as women, youth, and civil society.

The Security Council resolution also emphasizes the importance of facilitating humanitarian aid activities and commercial imports.