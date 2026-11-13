Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Attack On Medical Complex In Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab Parliament condemned the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in civilian casualties, constituting a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which guarantee protection for civilians, medical facilities, and healthcare and media personnel.

In a statement, the Parliament affirmed that targeting hospitals and health facilities, which serve as safe havens for the sick and wounded, constitutes a war crime and a grave violation of all international norms and legal standards.

The Arab Parliament called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take immediate, effective action to halt these crimes, enforce protective measures for civilians and medical infrastructure, and hold those responsible accountable before international justice. It warned that continued international silence only encourages further violations and atrocities.