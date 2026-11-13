Pochettino Returns To The Premier League After Agreeing To Become Man Utd Head Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Manchester, England: Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men's head coach from 18 November, the club announced on Friday.

In its statement, Manchester United said that it reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men's National Team.

Pochettino will replace departing coach Michael Carrick, a former Man United player whose glory days he lived as a footballer for the outfit could not be replicated in his managerial run.

Despite a strong start to his managerial term with the Manchester outfit, taking over from Ruben Amorim and leading United back to the Champions League after picking up 12 out of 17 victories, Carrick had a rough start to the new season.

With one win, five losses, and four draws, the Red Devils and Carrick found themselves sitting among the relegation teams, having picked up 8 points out of 30.

Pochettino is no stranger to the English Premier League, having led Tottenham Hotspurs for five full seasons, the Argentina led the London outfit to their first ever Champions League final in 2019, which he ended up losing to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

He won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions when he coached Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2022 before joining Chelsea in 2023.

Following his departure from the blues, he was appointed U.S. Men's National Team head coach, leading the co-host nation to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.