Qatar Calls For Unhindered Humanitarian Access To Gaza At UN Briefing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar, the United Kingdom and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have called for the immediate and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, warning that severe shortages of shelter and essential supplies are putting civilians at further risk as winter approaches.

The call was made during a media briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York, attended by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, alongside representatives of 53 countries supporting the initiative.

In a joint statement, the three countries said the full and immediate entry of humanitarian assistance, as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2803, had yet to be achieved.

They expressed concern over the lack of adequate shelter for large numbers of people in Gaza, warning of increased risks of hypothermia, respiratory infections and waterborne diseases.

The statement noted that developments since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect showed that the humanitarian situation in the strip could improve when there is political will.

The group urged the incoming Israeli government to facilitate the rapid delivery of aid through all available crossings and land routes, and to allow essential supplies, including fuel, water, sanitation equipment, medical supplies and shelter materials, into the territory.

It also called for the resumption of medical referrals to hospitals in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as greater protection for healthcare workers, humanitarian personnel and medical facilities.

The statement further called for transparent investigations into attacks targeting humanitarian and healthcare workers and urged that international delegations and journalists be allowed into Gaza.

The three countries reaffirmed their commitment to supporting emergency winter preparations and efforts to restore essential healthcare services and rehabilitate Gaza's damaged health infrastructure, in cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, the transitional National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the UN and humanitarian partners.

They also stressed the vital role of the United Nations and neutral international humanitarian organizations including the International Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement in delivering assistance to the population.