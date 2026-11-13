Amir, Turkish President Co-Chair 12Th Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-chaired the 12th meeting of the Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on Friday evening.

At the outset of the meeting, HE President Erdogan welcomed HH the Amir and his accompanying delegation, praising his commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries and Qatar's diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and support regional and international peace and security.

HH the Amir thanked HE the Turkish President for the warm welcome, highlighting the strong bilateral partnership and Qatar's commitment to expanding cooperation in line with the aspirations of both peoples.

During the meeting, they discussed strategic ties in defense, trade, investment, energy and education, as well as regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the region and global energy security.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies members of HH the Amir's official delegation.

On the Turkish side, Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Hakan Fidan and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials also attended.