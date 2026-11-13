Amir, Turkish President Sign Joint Defense Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: The Amir Sheikh HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye have signed in Istanbul a joint defense agreement aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye.

The agreement was signed on Friday at Dolmabahce Palace where the two leaders also witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering consumer protection, market monitoring, education, and cooperation in peacebuilding, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

They also witnessed the exchange of the joint statement of the 12th meeting of the Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee.

Senior officials and ministers from both countries attended the signing ceremony, including Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Amiri Diwan Chief HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, alongside Their Excellencies the members of HH the Amir's official delegation.

On the Turkish side, the ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Hakan Fidan, Minister of Treasury and Finance HE Mehmet Simsek, Minister of National Defense HE Yasar Guler, Minister of Industry and Technology HE Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Trade HE Omer Bolat, along with a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.