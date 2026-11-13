Foreign Terrorist Designations Of Guatemalan Groups

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Trump Administration is imposing terrorist designations against Los Lorenzanas, Los Huistas, and Los Mendoza. These three Guatemala-based groups have deep ties with Mexican cartels, helping to move and export illicit drugs to fund terrorism and criminal activity.

The Department of State is designating Los Lorenzanas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). One of Guatemala's most powerful drug trafficking clans, Los Lorenzanas is responsible for numerous acts of violence against civilians, government officials, and military forces in Guatemala. Additionally, the Department of the Treasury is designating Los Huistas and Los Mendoza as SDGTs for providing material support to U.S.-designated Mexican cartels.

The Trump Administration will continue to use all available tools to protect our nation by keeping illicit drugs off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams funding violent narcoterrorists. We will not stand by while these foreign terrorist organizations corrupt Guatemala's institutions. Today's actions further demonstrate that the Trump Administration continues to deliver on its promises to dismantle cartels and narcoterrorist networks in our region, ensuring the safety of the American people.

Today's actions are taken pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, and E.O. 14059. FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register. For more information on the Department of the Treasury's actions, please see its press release.