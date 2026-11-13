United States Welcomes Re-Election Of Doreen Bogdan-Martin As Secretary-General Of The International Telecommunication Union

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States welcomes the re-election of Doreen Bogdan-Martin as Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Ms. Bogdan-Martin received 164 votes out of 164 countries present and voting, demonstrating her commitment to the ITU's mission and culture of excellence that she has instilled in the organization.

During her first term, Ms. Bogdan-Martin demonstrated strong leadership in making the ITU more transparent, accountable, and results-driven. Under her direction, the ITU mobilized more than $80 billion in public and private sector connectivity commitments, advanced critical institutional reforms, and strengthened its role in promoting technological innovation. Ms. Bogdan-Martin is well positioned to build on this record by keeping the ITU focused on its core mission, strengthening operational effectiveness, and working with Member States and partners to advance secure and resilient connectivity that supports economic growth.

The United States looks forward to working with Ms. Bogdan-Martin in her second term to advance the ITU's mission: strengthening global connectivity, supporting technological leadership, and delivering meaningful results for its Member States. We proudly congratulate our fellow American for this historic achievement.