Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX)(OTCQB: RDWCF) Adds Chemical AI Risk Evaluator To Reactosphere Platform

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Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ), a developer of artificial intelligence-powered chemical synthesis technology, announced the addition of Chemical AI Risk Evaluator (“CARE”), a reaction-safety screening and decision-support feature within its Reactosphere platform. CARE is designed to help chemists identify potential safety concerns earlier in the synthesis planning process by consolidating Safety Data Sheet (“SDS”) information, Globally Harmonized System (“GHS”) hazard indicators, structural alerts and reaction-specific safety findings into a single profile. The feature incorporates a custom, chemist-curated rule framework to evaluate chemical identities, reagent and condition combinations and potential reaction hazards, providing severity assessments and recommendations for further review.

CARE also integrates with Reactosphere's retrosynthesis workflow, enabling users to compare proposed synthetic routes based on potential safety risks, flagged chemicals and required review efforts. Safety profiles can be exported as PDF documents for recordkeeping and further evaluation. The company said the addition strengthens Reactosphere's capabilities in chemical synthesis planning and safety-aware decision support across multiple industries. CARE is intended as a preliminary screening tool and does not replace qualified chemist or environmental, health and safety review before operational use.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI is a technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for defence, public safety and life sciences. The Company applies artificial intelligence across quantum cybersecurity, scientific research and advanced chemistry applications. Redwood AI's technology is designed to help organizations prepare for quantum-enabled cybersecurity threats while enabling faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RDWCF are available in the company's newsroom at

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