LLD Unites Diverse Ventures Under One Vision

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Liberty Lands & Developments has unveiled a unified corporate identity linking its entertainment, hospitality, dining, film distribution and audiovisual technology businesses. LLD is presenting its ventures under a common identity as the Cader family's business enters another phase of development.

The portfolio includes Scope Cinemas, Liberty Cinemas, Next Frame Global, Alhambra Hotels, Food Studio and Cine Digital. Together, these businesses span cinema exhibition and distribution, hotel operations, dining destinations and technical systems for commercial and hospitality settings.

The group traces its origins to Liberty Cinema, established in 1955 by the late Jabir A. Cader. Liberty Lands & Developments was formally established in 1995 under the leadership of Imthiaz J. Cader, bringing business interests within a common corporate structure.

Chairman and Managing Director Imthiaz J. Cader linked the identity to continuity across generations. He described the second generation's role as preserving the founder's business while strengthening it for the future, with the next generation introducing ideas and entering additional sectors.

In hospitality, the group operates Ramada by Wyndham Colombo through Alhambra Hotels, encompassing accommodation, dining and event facilities. Food Studio brings international cuisines and local dining concepts to shopping mall settings.

Cine Digital supplies cinema systems and integrated sound and visual solutions, extending the portfolio beyond consumer venues into technology services. Liberty Cinemas and Next Frame Global support international film distribution, connecting local audiences with overseas releases.

The identity launch gives these activities a shared corporate presentation. LLD's stated philosophy,“The Future, Built Right,” accompanies its plans for responsible growth and continued development of its businesses across Sri Lanka's entertainment and lifestyle markets.