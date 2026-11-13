Navy Seizes Over 101Kg Of 'Ice' And Heroin Valued More Than Rs. 1.5 Billion In Southern Seas

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Navy reports seizing approximately 101.87kg of suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine from a local multi-day fishing trawler in waters south of the country. Five suspects, the vessel and the consignment were brought to Galle harbour on 13 November 2026 and handed to the Police Narcotic Bureau.

According to the Navy, the consignment was carried in six sacks. Examination with Police Narcotic Bureau assistance identified approximately 58.736kg of heroin in 52 parcels and 43.134kg of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as 'ice', in 50 parcels.

The Navy estimated the gross street value at more than Rs. 1.5 billion. That figure represents the authorities' valuation of the seized material, rather than a confirmed sale price.

The interception followed a surveillance operation on the high seas. The Navy's account links the operation to intelligence shared with the State Intelligence Service and other agencies, with personnel conducting surveillance over several days.

Defence and naval representatives joined Police Narcotic Bureau officials for an inspection after the consignment reached Galle. The handover transferred the suspects, vessel and seized material to the bureau for further legal proceedings and investigation.

Their apprehension does not establish criminal guilt.

The Navy places the interception within the 'A Nation United' anti-narcotics mission launched in October 2025. Its account describes coordination involving the Coast Guard, other armed services, police and domestic and overseas intelligence agencies.

The announcement also records an appeal for public assistance with anti-narcotics investigations. The immediate next stage for this consignment is the investigation undertaken following its transfer to the Police Narcotic Bureau, with the seized vessel and material forming part of that process.