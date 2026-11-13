Organic Grower Summit 2026 Expands Offsite Programming With Exclusive Agtech Reception & Field Demos At Reservoir Farms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsored by John Deere, Western Growers Association and Reservoir, the new evening experience brings live field demonstrations and cutting-edge ag tech directly to growers

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic Grower Summit (OGS ), presented by Farm Progress, is going beyond the conference room with the introduction of the Farm Progress AGTech Reception & Field Demos at Reservoir Farms, an exclusive offsite evening experience included with all Full 2-Day Pass registrations. OGS26 takes place Dec. 2–3, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, California.

This immersive networking event, sponsored by John Deere, Reservoir and Western Growers Association, provides attendees with direct access to live field demonstrations of the latest organic agriculture technology in a working farm environment. Designed as an in-person experience, it allows growers to see, touch and evaluate real-world ag tech solutions before they invest.

“This isn't a typical networking reception. We're bringing growers into the field alongside the technology and the people building it, so they can see what works in real time,” said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress senior national events director.“Reservoir Farms is the perfect setting for that, and we are proud to bring OGS26 attendees into that environment.”

What Attendees Will Experience

The AGTech Reception & Field Demos at Reservoir Farms will feature:



Live field demonstrations of next-generation organic ag tech

Breakthrough ag tech advancements showcased by industry leaders

Networking with fellow growers, innovators and allied industry professionals in a relaxed, outdoor setting

Real-world applications and insights attendees can apply to their own operations Transportation to and from Reservoir Farms, dinner and drinks are included with the Full 2-Day Pass, making the evening a convenient and valuable part of the OGS26 experience



A Growing Lineup of OGS26 Highlights

The AGTech Reception & Field Demos at Reservoir Farms adds to the already robust OGS26 program. As previously announced, second-generation organic farmer, published author and 2019 Grower of the Year Thaddeus Barsotti will deliver the opening keynote. Additional summit features include:



A new Retailer Panel Discussion bringing together industry experts to share critical insights on product quality, consistency, pricing, packaging and sustainability

Educational sessions on sustainable practices, emerging technologies, soil health strategies, integrated pest management (IPM) and market trends

An expanded tradeshow with next-generation organic farming innovations

The prestigious Grower of the Year Award, sponsored by John Deere, recognizing four finalists for excellence in organic growing practices with one named Grower of the Year Live on-site filming by This Week in Agribusiness, which will host its weekly episode from the summit and engage attendees while spotlighting the innovations shaping organic farming's future



2026 Registration

The Full 2-Day Pass provides the summit's most comprehensive experience:



Complete access to all educational sessions and networking events

Meals including breakfasts, lunches and coffee breaks

Entry to the opening general session and the retailer panel

Transportation and entry to the Farm Progress AGTech Reception & Field Demos at Reservoir Farms

Attendance at the Grower of the Year awards ceremony Full access to the tradeshow featuring next-generation organic solutions



For those with limited time, single-day passes are available and include all activities scheduled for that day. Complete registration details and package options can be viewed online at .

Registration is now open for all organic industry and allied trades professionals, including growers, consultants and inspectors.

Attendees are encouraged to book early in the OGS26 room block at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa. The deadline for booking has now been extended to November 20, 2026. Staying on-site provides easy access to every session and networking opportunity.

About Organic Grower Summit

The Organic Grower Summit, presented by Farm Progress, is a premier event for organic growers and suppliers to explore the latest trends, techniques and innovations in organic farming. This annual summit offers educational sessions, networking opportunities and a place for industry leaders to share insights and best practices in organic agriculture. Connect with and learn more about Organic Grower Summit at and on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a broad network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress helps the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at .

Media Contacts:

Michelle Swayze

Senior Marketing Manager

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Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at