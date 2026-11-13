EB5AN's Snake River Sporting Club Rural EB-5 Project Repays A Portion Of Its EB-5 Loan Years Ahead Of Schedule

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The rural EB-5 project has also created all required jobs for its EB-5 investors, with more than 40 investors receiving I-526E approval

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN is pleased to announce that Snake River Sporting Club, its rural EB-5 project in Wyoming, made a large partial repayment of EB5AN's loan in early November 2026, more than three years before the loan's maximum maturity date.Snake River Sporting Club is a private residential and resort community near Jackson, Wyoming. EB5AN's loan financed the development and operation of a luxury lodge hotel, residences, amenities, and more. Construction of the project is now complete, with all qualifying jobs required for its EB-5 investors already created. Additionally, 20 condominium and lodge cabin units have sold, and the project has received Form I-956F approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).The developer repaid part of the project's EB-5 loan early, with the balance of the loan's principal remaining outstanding. The repayment is believed to be one of the fastest early repayments of a rural EB-5 loan under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).“Families commit substantial savings to an EB-5 investment, and they deserve to see real progress toward getting that money back,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.“Snake River has already created all of the jobs its EB-5 investors need. Now the project has repaid millions of dollars years before the loan matures. This is exactly what we want to see from the projects we select and structure for our investors.”Early Repayment Reduces the Outstanding EB-5 Loan BalanceEB-5 loans typically provide a developer with several years to carry out its business plan and arrange for repayment. Until principal is actually returned, investors' capital is at risk and relies on the borrower's ability to repay the loan at or before maturity. Snake River began returning part of the EB-5 loan in early November 2026, when the borrower repaid a large portion of principal to the EB-5 lender, more than three years before the maximum loan maturity.Real estate developments can face challenges at any time due to changing market conditions. The early payment reduces the amount of EB-5 principal that remains exposed to financial risks. Of course, a partial repayment does not eliminate the risks associated with the outstanding balance of the loan.Snake River Has Already Created All Required EB-5 JobsSnake River has also reached the project's primary immigration goal-job creation. The project has completed construction of its new Sylvan Lodge, the surrounding lodge cabins, and additional amenities, which has created more than enough qualifying jobs for all of its EB-5 investors. In addition, more than 40 investors in the project have already received I-526E approval, benefiting from priority processing for rural I-526E petitions.Sales have also been strong, with seven condominium units at the Sylvan Lodge sold for an average price of $3.3 million and 13 lodge cabins sold for an average price of $3.6 million.“EB-5 investors have two major goals: securing permanent residency and recovering their investment capital,” said Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner of EB5AN.“Snake River has made substantial progress on both. Results like these are why we place so much emphasis on job creation, financial structure, experienced developers, and a credible source of repayment when selecting EB-5 projects.”EB5AN has maintained a 100% USCIS project approval rate for its adjudicated regional center-sponsored offerings. The firm continues to focus on EB-5 investments designed to combine strong immigration benefits with financial structures intended to protect investor capital.About the EB-5 ProgramCreated in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa provides qualifying foreign nationals with a path to U.S. permanent residence through investment and U.S. job creation. The program is available both to investors living abroad and to eligible individuals already in the United States on nonimmigrant visas.About EB5ANEB5AN is a nationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. Its projects represent more than $8 billion in total development cost, and the firm has served more than 3,000 investors from over 70 countries.

Sam Silverman

EB5AN

+1 561-386-5356

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EB5AN's Snake River Sporting Club Rural EB-5 Project Repays a Portion of Its EB-5 Loan Years Ahead of Schedule News Provided By EB5AN November 13, 2026, 18:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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