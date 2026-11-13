MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from Main Line Luxury Homes, with commentary from Reid Rosenthal of The Rosenthal Group.

MAIN LINE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the median price of single-family homes in the Main Line rose 11.6% to $1.2 million, making it the strongest segment. That is the finding of a new 12-month market analysis from Main Line Luxury Homes, a free guide to luxury homes in Gladwyne, Villanova, Bryn Mawr, Haverford, Wayne and Wynnewood. Reid Rosenthal of The Rosenthal Group, the site's recommended agent, notes that rising values give current owners greater equity while assuring buyers they are investing in a resilient market.The Main Line median price rose 10.7%, faster than Montgomery County, PA metro area (up 3.5%). The Main Line median of $838,000 is 65% higher than Montgomery County, PA metro area's $508,000. Buyers and sellers tracking available homes will find that by October 2026, the Main Line held 230 active inventory listings, which translates to 2.8 months of supply."The strong gains in single-family home prices highlight the enduring prestige and robust demand for properties on the Main Line," said Rosenthal.TOWNHOUSES AND CONDOS HOLD VALUEBeyond single-family homes, other property types across the area continue to show positive returns for homeowners. Townhouses and rowhouses in the Main Line saw their median price rise 7.0% to $500,000 over the past 12 months. Condos and co-ops also maintained their value, as the median price rose 0.4% to $270,000.SELLERS SEE STRONG OFFERSHomes in the Main Line sold in a median 33 days. Sellers found an active and engaged market, with 43.0% of homes sold above list price and a median sale-to-list ratio of 101.8%."With many homes selling above their asking price, sellers who prepare their properties well will attract excellent offers," said Rosenthal, whose group is Ranked #4 Real Estate Team in Philadelphia, PA in 2026 RealTrends Rankings.WHAT IT MEANS FOR LUXURY BUYERS AND SELLERS ON THE MAIN LINE"Understanding the nuances of these distinct towns requires a clear strategy, so buyers and sellers should leverage local insights to make confident decisions," said Rosenthal.The guide offers a private home search, a property tax calculator, a closing cost calculator, a jumbo mortgage calculator, and town-by-town market guides at mainlinepaluxuryhomes.ABOUT MAIN LINE LUXURY HOMESMain Line Luxury Homes is a free guide to luxury homes in Gladwyne, Villanova, Bryn Mawr, Haverford, Wayne and Wynnewood. The platform provides a private home search, a property tax calculator, a closing cost calculator, a jumbo mortgage calculator, and town-by-town market guides. It connects readers with its recommended agent, Reid Rosenthal of The Rosenthal Group, to ensure buyers and sellers receive expert local representation.ABOUT REID ROSENTHALReid Rosenthal is a Broker Associate with The Rosenthal Group, a real estate team affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The team serves a sophisticated clientele throughout Center City Philadelphia and the Main Line, commanding extensive market knowledge in key suburbs including Ardmore, Bryn Mawr, Villanova, Wayne, and Gladwyne. The Rosenthal Group consistently earns the Chairman's Circle Diamond Award and advises buyers, sellers, and investors on complex real estate portfolios.RECOMMENDED AGENTReid Rosenthal, The Rosenthal Group · (267) 626-7613METHODOLOGYRedfin market data for Main Line and Montgomery County, PA metro area. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Main Line and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Montgomery County, PA metro area (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

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New November 2026 Data: Main Line Single-Family Homes Gain 11.6% to Reach $1.2 Million News Provided By Main Line Luxury Homes November 13, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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