MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from Moving to Plano, with commentary from Linda Bale of Bale Real Estate Group.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plano, TX held 3.8 months of supply in the period ending October 2026, giving buyers moving to the area more options to find their ideal home. That's the finding of a new 12-month market analysis from Moving to Plano, a free guide covering home prices, property taxes, commutes, and schools for buyers moving to Plano. Linda Bale of Bale Real Estate Group, the site's recommended agent, notes that the increased inventory provides a clear advantage for those planning a relocation to the area.During the period from November 2025 through October 2026, the Plano, TX median price fell 2.7%, more than Texas statewide, where the median slipped 1.2%. At the same time, the Plano market held 742 active listings, expanding the selection for house hunters looking to make a move. The additional homes on the market give buyers a better chance to view multiple properties and weigh their choices carefully."More inventory gives relocating buyers the breathing room to explore different neighborhoods and find the right fit," said Bale.CONDOS AND CO-OPS OFFER VALUE FOR BUYERSCondos and co-ops present a growing opportunity for buyers looking to establish a foothold in Plano. Sales for these properties rose 25.4% over the past 12 months, while their median price fell 20.9%, creating an attractive entry point for those seeking a lower-maintenance layout. Meanwhile, single-family homes maintained their strong position as the primary choice for movers, accounting for 88% of all sales with a median price of $532,000.BUYERS HAVE ROOM TO NEGOTIATEBuyers moving to the area are finding a measured pace that favors thoughtful decisions over rushed offers. Homes in Plano sold in a median 47 days on market over the year. Sellers received 97.6% of their list price on average, and 12.3% of homes sold above list, leaving room for buyers to structure favorable agreements. A balanced timeline allows purchasers to coordinate their moves and secure terms that align with their specific needs."With homes selling slightly below asking price, buyers have an excellent opportunity to negotiate terms that work for their timeline," said Bale.WHAT IT MEANS FOR BUYERS MOVING TO PLANOA successful move requires understanding the local landscape before arriving in town. Buyers can use the current market conditions to their advantage by researching areas and preparing their finances well in advance."Start your relocation plan early by comparing property taxes and commute times across different Plano neighborhoods before booking a flight," said Bale.To help with that preparation, the guide offers a property tax calculator, neighborhood guides, and a Texas new-resident checklist at movingtoplanotx.ABOUT MOVING TO PLANOMoving to Plano is a free guide covering home prices, property taxes, commutes, and schools for buyers moving to Plano. The platform provides a property tax calculator, neighborhood guides, and a Texas new-resident checklist to help movers plan their transition with confidence. The site connects readers with its recommended agent, Linda Bale of Bale Real Estate Group, to ensure a well-supported relocation experience.ABOUT LINDA BALELinda Bale is a top-producing Realtor and one of the team leaders with Bale Real Estate Group, specializing in residential and luxury real estate throughout Frisco, Plano, Prosper, Allen, McKinney, Preston Hollow, and surrounding North Texas communities. Bale is known for a strategic, high-touch approach, hyper-local market knowledge, and accurate pricing guidance. The team has been recognized as a Best of D 2026 winner and featured in Real Producers 2026.RECOMMENDED AGENTLINDA BALE, BALE REAL ESTATE GROUP · 972.469.0332METHODOLOGYRedfin market data for Plano, TX and Texas. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Plano, TX and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Texas (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

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New November 2026 Data: Plano Offers 3.8 Months of Supply, Giving Relocating Buyers More Options News Provided By Moving to Plano November 13, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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