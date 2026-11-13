No Compromise On Devotees' Safety: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Ensure Elaborate Chhath Arrangements

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the safety, convenience and cleanliness for devotees during Chhath Mahaparva, stressing that there should be no compromise on public safety and essential facilities at ghats across the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting through video conferencing on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed district administrations to complete all preparations well in advance, particularly in districts witnessing large gatherings of devotees, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Basti and Kanpur Nagar.

Describing Chhath as a festival rooted in faith, discipline, purity and gratitude towards nature, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Lakhs of devotees will participate in the festival with immense devotion and enthusiasm across various districts of the state."

He noted that devotees would offer arghya to the setting Sun on the evening of November 15, while the four-day festival would conclude on November 16 with offerings to the rising Sun.

Directing officials to inspect all major ghats, rivers, ponds and other water bodies, the Chief Minister emphasised proper cleaning, adequate lighting, accessible approach roads, clean drinking water, toilets and changing rooms for women.

Giving top priority to devotees' safety, CM Adityanath ordered the installation of strong barricades and warning signboards at vulnerable locations after assessing water levels and depths.

"Adequate numbers of trained divers, boats and water police personnel must be deployed to prevent accidents. CCTV cameras and public address systems should also be installed for continuous surveillance and crowd management."

Special attention, CM Adityanath said, must be given to women, children and senior citizens.

"Adequate police personnel, including women officers, should be deployed at major ghats."

"Police personnel should be counselled and encouraged to discharge their duties with restraint, sensitivity and a cooperative approach," the Chief Minister directed.

The Chief Minister also called for district-level control rooms and effective coordination between police and administrative officials.

"Traffic management plans, necessary diversions and designated parking areas should be prepared in advance to prevent congestion around the Puja sites."

In a major relief for people travelling home for the festival, CM Adityanath directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to operate additional buses from Delhi to various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

He categorically instructed officials to ensure that passengers are not charged more than the prescribed fares.

He also directed the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments to organise special cleanliness drives around ghats and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, with alternative lighting arrangements.

"First-aid camps, ambulances and emergency services must remain available at major Puja sites," the Chief Minister said.

Warning against negligence, CM Adityanath added, "There must be no compromise on cleanliness, safety and public convenience during the festival."

Senior officials were instructed to personally inspect arrangements and seek assistance from Civil Defence, NCC and NSS volunteers to ensure the smooth and safe celebration of Chhath Mahaparva.