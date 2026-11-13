77% Of Thanksgiving Shoppers Plan To Change Their Habits - Here's Why

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A smiling woman serves a roasted turkey to a happy group of friends and family gathered around a festive dining table. Smaller quantities and portions may help control costs, which explains why 77% of Thanksgiving shoppers plan to change their habits this year. Shutterstock.

Thanksgiving traditions may not be changing, but the way people shop for the holiday is. With grocery prices continuing to put pressure on household budgets, many shoppers are finding ways to prepare a familiar meal without spending as much. According to NielsenIQ's (NIQ) Thanksgiving '26 survey, 77% of people hosting or attending Thanksgiving plan to shop differently this year because of food and beverage prices. The survey included 2,017 consumers and was conducted in August 2026. Its findings suggest that shoppers are not necessarily giving up their favorite holiday foods, but they are becoming more deliberate about what they buy and how much they spend.

GroceryCouponGuide may earn a commission when you buy through links in this article. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

1. More Shoppers Are Looking for Deals Before Thanksgiving

One of the most common changes involves paying closer attention to grocery promotions. NIQ found that 36% of Thanksgiving hosts and attendees plan to search for deals this year. Instead of buying everything at the first store they visit, shoppers may compare weekly advertisements, look for digital coupons, and adjust their shopping trips around sales. This can make a difference when several ingredients are needed for one large holiday meal.

The timing of purchases can also become more important when shoppers are trying to save. Buying shelf-stable ingredients when they go on sale can help spread out the cost instead of putting everything on one grocery receipt during Thanksgiving week. However, shoppers still need to compare prices rather than assuming every advertised discount is the best available. A sale on an item that costs more than a competing store's regular price may not provide much savings.

2. Using What's Already in the Kitchen Is Becoming More Important

The survey found that 32% of respondents plan to use items they already have on hand. That could mean checking the pantry for flour, sugar, broth, canned vegetables, seasonings, and other ingredients before making a Thanksgiving shopping list. These everyday staples are easy to overlook, especially when shoppers plan several recipes at once. Buying another package without checking the cabinets first can add unnecessary costs to an already expensive grocery trip.

This approach can also help reduce food waste. An opened bag of flour, an extra can of green beans, or a container of chicken broth may be enough for a recipe that would otherwise require another purchase. Shoppers can start by reviewing each dish on the menu and crossing off ingredients they already have. Checking expiration dates, package condition, and quantities is important, too, so they do not rely on something that is no longer usable.

3. More Careful Menu Planning Could Prevent Overspending

Another 31% of Thanksgiving shoppers surveyed by NIQ said they plan to carefully plan their menus. This suggests some households think through the entire meal before heading to the grocery store, rather than deciding what to make while shopping. Planning can help shoppers avoid buying ingredients for dishes they may not have time to prepare or that no one particularly wants. It can also make it easier to use overlapping ingredients across multiple recipes.

A more organized menu does not have to mean a less traditional Thanksgiving. Families can keep the dishes that matter most while cutting back on extras that tend to increase the grocery bill. For example, someone who normally prepares several casseroles and multiple desserts may decide to make fewer sides or choose one dessert that everyone enjoys. The goal is to make a realistic shopping list that accounts for the number of guests, the recipes being prepared, and the food likely to be eaten.

4. Some Households May Cut Back on Sides and Nonessential Foods

NIQ found that 21% of respondents plan to cut nonessential items or side dishes. This is one way shoppers can control costs without changing the main event. Thanksgiving meals often include more food than a household needs, especially when several guests bring dishes or when hosts prepare multiple versions of similar sides. Removing one or two less popular options can reduce the amount of food purchased without making the table feel empty.

Tools that help (commission links)

Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-piece food storage set A leak-resistant Rubbermaid Brilliance set for leftovers, meal prep, and fridge storage, with clear sides so you can see what is inside. View product

The same percentage, 21%, said they plan to switch to lower-cost brands or cuts of meat. That could mean choosing store-brand canned vegetables, less expensive baking ingredients, or a more affordable turkey option. These substitutions may be easier to make with ingredients that are not the centerpiece of a family recipe. Shoppers can protect the dishes they consider essential while finding savings on the products where brand names or specific cuts make less of a difference.

5. Smaller Quantities and Portions May Help Control Costs

The survey also found that 15% of shoppers plan to buy smaller quantities, while 12% expect to serve smaller portions. These adjustments reflect a practical concern: buying more food than a household can reasonably use can make Thanksgiving more expensive. A large gathering may require generous quantities, but smaller households may not need multiple oversized packages or enough food for several days of leftovers.

Serving smaller portions does not necessarily mean guests will go hungry. Hosts can estimate how much food they need based on the number of people attending and the number of dishes being served. They can also avoid preparing multiple large batches of sides that compete for space on the table. For households that enjoy leftovers, planning for a reasonable amount can preserve that tradition without purchasing far more food than necessary.

6. Store Brands Could Become a Bigger Part of Thanksgiving

Store brands are another area where shoppers may look for savings. NIQ reported that 46% of respondents plan to buy more private-label products than they did last year. Another 46% expect their store-brand purchasing to stay about the same, while 8% plan to buy fewer. That suggests many households are becoming more comfortable considering store-brand options as part of their holiday shopping.

This could affect products such as canned vegetables, baking ingredients, cranberry sauce, dairy products, and pantry staples. These items often support a recipe rather than define the entire meal, making them easier places to compare alternatives. Shoppers do not have to replace every name-brand product to see a difference in their total. Choosing a few lower-priced alternatives, while keeping preferred brands for family favorites, can be a manageable way to adjust the budget.

Thanksgiving Shopping Is Becoming More Deliberate

The 77% finding from NIQ's Thanksgiving '26 survey shows how strongly food prices are influencing holiday shopping decisions. Most of these changes are not about abandoning Thanksgiving traditions. Instead, shoppers are looking for deals, using what they already own, planning menus more carefully, and making selective substitutions to keep costs under control.

For households preparing a holiday meal this year, the biggest opportunity may be deciding what is truly necessary before shopping. Checking pantry supplies, comparing store-brand prices, and planning portions can all help reduce unnecessary purchases. Thanksgiving can still include the foods people look forward to, but shoppers may need to be more intentional about how they put the meal together.

Want the free grocery savings guide?

Get our state-by-state guide to the cheapest grocery stores, plus savings tips and hand-picked deals twice a month.

Email address

Free. Unsubscribe anytime.