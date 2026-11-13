Manufacture And Supply Of Biopreparations LACSIL®-M, LACSIL®-MS For Ensiling Vegetable Raw Materials
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus offers consumers biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description The Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus together with RUE "Scientific and Practical Center of the NAS of Belarus for Animal Breeding" and Grodno State Agrarian University has developed biopreparations "LACSIL®-M" (in liquid form) and "LACSIL®-MS" (in dry form) for ensiling vegetable raw materials.
The based of preparation is 4 strains of lactic acid bacteria of genus Lactobacillus:
* 2 strains L. plantarum;
* strain L. paraplantarum;
* strain L. casei;
titer - not less than 5,0×107 CFU/ml (l.), 1,0×1011 CFU/g (d.).
Bacterial constituents of biopreparations are distinguished by immense power of growth and acidogenesis leading to rapid pH decline down to 4.0, a broad spectrum of fermented carbohydrates, antagonism toward fodder-spoiling agents (mold fungi, yeasts, rotting microorganisms).
The use of biopreparations in silage enable:
* upgrade feed quality;
* utilize rationally carbohydrate stock of green mass;
* intensify lactic acid fermentation;
* optimize the ratio of organic acids and raise the nutritive calorific value of fodder;
* improve silage flavor;
* enhance feed anaerobic stability;
* enrich the silage with bioactive substances;
* reduce the loss of nutrients in ensiled biomass;
* decrease by 20% feed expense per 1 kg of live mass increment;
* augment average daily weight gains by 9..12%;
* increase productivity of lactating animals by 5..10%.
The biopreparations will not cause toxic impact on the environmental media and animals, will not require the use of special protective means, will not provoke corrosion of materials and machinery, will not impair integrity of plant cells, ensuring thereby better preservation of juicy vegetable substrates, will promote output of eco-friendly farm produce.
Application guidelines for ensiled mass:
Features of siloing of various types of raw materials:
Package:
* plastic containers of 1 l, 10 l, 20 l volume (l.);
* plastic or metallized bags of 50 g, 100 g, 250 g, 500 g weight (d.).
Terms of storage:
4 months (l.), 12 months (d.) since fabrication date within temperature range 0 to +20 °C (l.), 0 to +10 °C (d.) in shady place.
Application area: agriculture (fodder production).
Institute of Microbiology offers partners:
* biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a manufacturing agreement;
* biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a distribution services agreement.
Product catalog of the ((Institute of Microbiology of NAS of Belarus)) 2023, p.16.
Link on the Institute of Microbiology site. Advantages and Innovations In terms of their efficiency biopreparations "LACSIL®-M" and "LACSIL®-MS" are not inferior to the best world analogs, while the cost of preparations "LAXIL®-M" is 1,5..10,0 times ("LAXIL®-MS" 1,5..1,7 times) lower compared to use of the imported biopreservatives and dry sourdoughs respectively.
The use of technology for canning vegetable raw materials with "LACSIL®-M" and "LACSIL®-MS" and use of resulting silage in cow diets allows you to get an additional profit of 45..50$ per head.
Import substitution of biopreparations for ensiling vegetable raw materials:
"BONSILAGE FORTE" (Schaumann Agri, Austria);
"DeLaval FeedtechTM silage F600" (DeLaval, Sweden);
"Sil-All 4x4" (Lallemand Inc., Great Britain);
"Ecosyl 100" (Volac International Ltd., Great Britain);
"Best-Sil (Biological preparations Ltd., Great Britain);
"Aibi®" (Green lines LLC, Russian Federation);
"Bioferm®" (Sibbiopharm LLC, Russian Federation). Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development ТУ BY 100289066.066-2010, Registration certificate No 16-1095-010218 ("LACSIL®-M" l.)
ТУ BY 100289066.104-2013, Registration certificate No 11-1359-190319 ("LACSIL®-MS" d.) Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Trade marks
Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Microbiology is the leading research center of the Republic of Belarus in the field of microbiology and biotechnology. The Institute's arsenal of innovative developments includes substances for medicines and diagnostics, biopreservatives, feed and food additives, biodisinfectants, probiotics, plant protection products, microbial fertilizers, wastewater and environmental treatment technologies that are in demand by the economy, and specific recommendations for combating biodamage. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The based of preparation is 4 strains of lactic acid bacteria of genus Lactobacillus:
* 2 strains L. plantarum;
* strain L. paraplantarum;
* strain L. casei;
titer - not less than 5,0×107 CFU/ml (l.), 1,0×1011 CFU/g (d.).
Bacterial constituents of biopreparations are distinguished by immense power of growth and acidogenesis leading to rapid pH decline down to 4.0, a broad spectrum of fermented carbohydrates, antagonism toward fodder-spoiling agents (mold fungi, yeasts, rotting microorganisms).
The use of biopreparations in silage enable:
* upgrade feed quality;
* utilize rationally carbohydrate stock of green mass;
* intensify lactic acid fermentation;
* optimize the ratio of organic acids and raise the nutritive calorific value of fodder;
* improve silage flavor;
* enhance feed anaerobic stability;
* enrich the silage with bioactive substances;
* reduce the loss of nutrients in ensiled biomass;
* decrease by 20% feed expense per 1 kg of live mass increment;
* augment average daily weight gains by 9..12%;
* increase productivity of lactating animals by 5..10%.
The biopreparations will not cause toxic impact on the environmental media and animals, will not require the use of special protective means, will not provoke corrosion of materials and machinery, will not impair integrity of plant cells, ensuring thereby better preservation of juicy vegetable substrates, will promote output of eco-friendly farm produce.
Application guidelines for ensiled mass:
Features of siloing of various types of raw materials:
Package:
* plastic containers of 1 l, 10 l, 20 l volume (l.);
* plastic or metallized bags of 50 g, 100 g, 250 g, 500 g weight (d.).
Terms of storage:
4 months (l.), 12 months (d.) since fabrication date within temperature range 0 to +20 °C (l.), 0 to +10 °C (d.) in shady place.
Application area: agriculture (fodder production).
Institute of Microbiology offers partners:
* biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a manufacturing agreement;
* biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a distribution services agreement.
Product catalog of the ((Institute of Microbiology of NAS of Belarus)) 2023, p.16.
Link on the Institute of Microbiology site. Advantages and Innovations In terms of their efficiency biopreparations "LACSIL®-M" and "LACSIL®-MS" are not inferior to the best world analogs, while the cost of preparations "LAXIL®-M" is 1,5..10,0 times ("LAXIL®-MS" 1,5..1,7 times) lower compared to use of the imported biopreservatives and dry sourdoughs respectively.
The use of technology for canning vegetable raw materials with "LACSIL®-M" and "LACSIL®-MS" and use of resulting silage in cow diets allows you to get an additional profit of 45..50$ per head.
Import substitution of biopreparations for ensiling vegetable raw materials:
"BONSILAGE FORTE" (Schaumann Agri, Austria);
"DeLaval FeedtechTM silage F600" (DeLaval, Sweden);
"Sil-All 4x4" (Lallemand Inc., Great Britain);
"Ecosyl 100" (Volac International Ltd., Great Britain);
"Best-Sil (Biological preparations Ltd., Great Britain);
"Aibi®" (Green lines LLC, Russian Federation);
"Bioferm®" (Sibbiopharm LLC, Russian Federation). Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development ТУ BY 100289066.066-2010, Registration certificate No 16-1095-010218 ("LACSIL®-M" l.)
ТУ BY 100289066.104-2013, Registration certificate No 11-1359-190319 ("LACSIL®-MS" d.) Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Trade marks
Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Microbiology is the leading research center of the Republic of Belarus in the field of microbiology and biotechnology. The Institute's arsenal of innovative developments includes substances for medicines and diagnostics, biopreservatives, feed and food additives, biodisinfectants, probiotics, plant protection products, microbial fertilizers, wastewater and environmental treatment technologies that are in demand by the economy, and specific recommendations for combating biodamage. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing biopreparations "LACSIL®-M", "LACSIL®-MS" for ensiling vegetable raw materials under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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