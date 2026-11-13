Brain Cancer Biotech Race Heats Up As Neonc, Nuvation, Jazz And Cerenome Present New Data At SNO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New clinical findings and emerging treatment approaches are taking center stage at this weekend's 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) in Philadelphia, where biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are showcasing programs targeting some of the most challenging brain cancers. Among the companies drawing attention are NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI), Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Cerenome (NASDAQ: CNSY), with presentations spanning updated survival data, targeted therapies, experimental immunotherapy, localized radiation and innovative drug-delivery technologies. The presentations arrive as several programs approach important clinical and regulatory milestones that could influence their development paths and investment outlooks.

The significance of this year's meeting extends beyond the number of presentations. Several companies are bringing updated human clinical data, while others are highlighting Phase 1 and Phase 2 development progress, new trial designs or expanded enrollment. For interested parties, the important distinction is which programs are producing meaningful clinical evidence, which are still primarily supported by preclinical research, and which have identifiable regulatory or financing milestones ahead.

NeOnc: Two clinical programs and FDA meetings put spotlight on NEO100 and NEO212

NeOnc (NASDAQ: NTHI) is bringing two distinct investigational brain cancer therapies to SNO at a time when its regulatory outlook is becoming increasingly important. Its first presentation covers updated Phase 1/2a and compassionate-use experience with intranasal NEO100 in recurrent IDH1-mutant grade III/IV astrocytoma. The second examines oral NEO212, a temozolomide-perillyl alcohol conjugate, with Phase 1 safety, pharmacokinetic and early activity findings in recurrent glioblastoma and brain metastases. The two programs offer different approaches to treating central nervous system cancers, giving NeOnc more than one potential clinical-development opportunity.

The previous NEO100 Phase 2a results included six-month progression-free survival of 48.9%, compared with a historical benchmark of 20%, and median overall survival of 26.09 months, according to the company. NeOnc is preparing for a January 2027 FDA Type B meeting to discuss a potential accelerated approval pathway and proposed Phase 3 design. NEO212 also has an upcoming November 23 FDA meeting. Investors will be watching whether the new presentations strengthen the clinical rationale for both programs and help establish a fast-track regulatory strategy.

Cerenome: REYOBIQ data and commercial diagnostics update create second catalyst

Cerenome (NASDAQ: CNSY) is approaching SNO with a combination of therapeutic and diagnostic developments. Its lead investigational therapy, REYOBIQ (rhenium-186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma and pediatric brain cancers. The SNO presentation focuses on the ReSPECT-LM program, including pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic assessments and emerging information from repeated dosing. This is an important area of investigation because leptomeningeal metastases involve cancer spreading into the membranes and cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord, where treatment options remain limited.

Cerenome also scheduled a November 16 conference call to discuss the SNO findings, provide an update on its CNSide diagnostic business and report third-quarter financial results. This creates an opportunity for investors to evaluate both the therapeutic pipeline and the commercial foundation supporting the company. CNSide is designed to analyze cerebrospinal fluid for cellular and molecular evidence of cancers involving the central nervous system.

Nuvation Bio: safusidenib results could strengthen targeted treatment opportunity

Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) is using SNO to expand the clinical picture for safusidenib, its investigational selective inhibitor of mutant IDH1. The company announced four presentations, including updated long-term Phase 2 J201 results in chemotherapy- and radiotherapy-naive patients with Grade 2 IDH1-mutant glioma. Three additional presentations cover ongoing studies, including the Phase 3 SIGMA program. The updated J201 poster is particularly relevant because it includes additional information beyond the topline results announced in July.

The opportunity is significant because IDH1-mutant gliomas can affect relatively young adults who may live with the disease for many years, creating a need for treatments that can provide durable disease control without unacceptable toxicity. Safusidenib is being developed as a targeted approach to this molecularly defined population.

Jazz: Phase 3 progress puts dordaviprone at the center of rare brain cancer research

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) brings a considerably more advanced development program to SNO through dordaviprone, marketed in the United States as Modeyso. Formerly known as ONC201, the therapy is being evaluated in the Phase 3 ACTION trial in patients with newly diagnosed H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma who have completed frontline radiation therapy. The randomized study compares placebo with once-weekly and twice-weekly dosing, with overall survival as its primary endpoint. Jazz is also presenting research involving ONC206, now known as JZP3507, in recurrent grade 2 or 3 meningioma.

Jazz's presentations illustrate how the field is moving beyond early experimental research toward larger confirmatory studies in genetically defined brain cancer populations. Dordaviprone already has a U.S. regulatory and commercial history in H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma, making the ACTION study important to its potential expansion into an earlier treatment setting. Investors should watch for evidence that the Phase 3 program can establish a meaningful survival benefit and clarify the appropriate dosing strategy. The company's broader research portfolio also provides additional exposure to rare brain tumors beyond glioblastoma.

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