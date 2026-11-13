Capital Bank Named One Of The Best Banks To Work For In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Receiving this honor for the seventh time is a reflection of the Bank's culture and commitment to its people

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A. has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker for the seventh time. American Banker develops its annual ranking in partnership with Best Companies Group-an independent research firm that examines companies' practices, programs, and benefits as well as surveys its employees for their perspective. Best Companies Group then uses this data to rank companies in industry-specific categories.

Every year, American Banker recognizes banks that excel at creating positive, supportive, and high-performing workplace cultures. Of the many that were considered, 100 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For in 2026.

“As a people-centric institution, our culture is rooted in employee-success,” said Eric Suss, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Capital Bank.“Maintaining an environment that fosters creativity and determination is what keeps our employees engaged and energized.”

Capital Bank prioritizes employee well-being and career advancement opportunities through initiatives focused on rewarding excellence, promoting health and wellness, and encouraging community involvement. These efforts have granted employees meaningful opportunities to learn, contribute, and connect.

"By investing in our employees with programs that aim to enhance their skillsets, foster collaboration, and recognize exceptional work, we're able to recruit and maintain top talent,” said Steven Poynot, Chief Executive Officer and President of Capital Bank.“Being named one of the Best Banks to Work For is a reflection of our commitment to our employees.”

To be considered for this honor, banks must have been in operation for a minimum of one year and employe at least 50 within the U.S. Best Companies Group manages the registration, survey process, and data analysis to determine the final rankings.

About Capital Bank

Capital Bank has been providing exceptional banking services since its inception in 1999. With over 25 years of experience, we have grown into a publicly traded company with $3.8 billion in assets as of 9/30/2026 (NASDAQ: CBNK). At Capital Bank, we pride ourselves on banking on human potential. Our commitment to human-centric banking has allowed us to make sound banking decisions based on factors beyond just what is on paper. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, we are committed to helping our customers achieve their goals while upholding our fiduciary duty to our shareholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Capital Bank Media Relations & Communications

Manager, Amber Logan

...