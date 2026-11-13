U.S.-Based Securiport Signals Serious Commitment To Investing In The Philippines At ASEAN Business Summit In Manila

Established border security provider brings PHP 10.74 billion airport modernization proposal to Manila as it expands across Asia

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Securiport, a U.S.-based civil aviation security and border control solutions company, today announced that Dr. Enrique Segura, President and CEO, and Dr. Attila Freska, Chief Strategy Officer, will attend the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Manila. The delegation will meet Philippine government officials, ASEAN business leaders and investors to discuss how modern border technology aligned with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards can help the country handle record passenger volumes.

The business summit takes place alongside the 49th ASEAN Summit, which the Philippines, as the 2026 ASEAN Chair, hosts Nov. 14-17 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. The ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit is scheduled for Nov. 17, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Demand on the country's airports is rising. Philippine airports handled a record 62.34 million passengers in 2025, a 4 percent increase over 2024, according to the Civil Aeronautics Board. Of those, 29.1 million were international travelers.

Securiport has proposed the Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services (CAISS) project through the Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines (PPP Center). The PHP 10.74 billion (about US$171.5 million) project would add biometric verification and passenger data analytics to existing government border systems at 11 international airports, the Zamboanga international seaport and six border crossing stations. The project is currently under government review.

“The Philippines is one of the most dynamic aviation markets in Southeast Asia, and its travelers deserve border systems that are both secure and seamless,” said Dr. Segura.“This year's ASEAN theme, 'Navigating Our Future, Together,' captures exactly why we are here. Secure, efficient borders are shared infrastructure that keeps people and trade moving across the region. We are coming to Manila as a long-term partner. Our model brings private capital, modern technology and local capacity building, so the government can strengthen security without adding to the public budget.”

“Security and data sovereignty go hand in hand,” said Dr. Freska.“Under our proposal, all traveler data would stay in government data centers inside the Philippines, under Philippine control. We look forward to working with the Bureau of Immigration to build a system the country can rely on for the next two decades.”

As Manila welcomes ASEAN leaders and U.S. officials, Securiport's participation reflects both growing American private-sector interest in the Philippines' infrastructure and the role U.S. companies can play in supporting the country's goals for trade, tourism and national security.

Rahel Getachew

Securiport

+1 202-333-0159

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U.S.-Based Securiport Signals Serious Commitment to Investing in the Philippines at ASEAN Business Summit in Manila News Provided By Securiport November 13, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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