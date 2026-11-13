Tracked N Solved Opens A New Private Investigator Office In Pascagoula, Mississippi

Tracked N Solved opens a new Pascagoula private investigator office in Mississippi for child custody, insurance fraud, workman's comp and cheating spouse cases.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tracked N Solvedhas opened a new office in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Families, attorneys, insurers and employers along the Gulf Coast now have a local team to call when they need facts. The new office gives the region a local Pascagoula private investigator who works the city every day. The agency is based in Lewiston, Idaho. It now has offices in Idaho, Colorado, Washington, Alabama and Mississippi. Its investigators bring more than 70 years of combined experience and expertise. The company also belongs to Intellenet, a worldwide association for private investigators.Pascagoula is a working town with odd hours. Shipyards, ports and plants keep many people on rotating shifts. Overtime comes without warning, and some crews travel between job sites. A case here often depends on knowing the roads, the courts and the clock.Family cases are the first reason many residents call. When parenting time turns tense, a parent needs a neutral record of what happens at exchanges, at school and at each home. A Pascagoula child custody investigator from Tracked N Solved writes down dates, times and who was present. The lawyer then receives a plain log in place of one person's word against another's. The agency also finds relatives who have gone silent and can carry a message for a client. It never pressures the person it reaches, and client names stay private unless the client chooses otherwise.The new office is located at 3207 Magnolia Street, Suite 100, Pascagoula, MS 39567. Clients are welcome to meet with an investigator once they call to set a time. Many first talks happen by phone. The team explains what it can do, how long the work should take and what it will cost before anyone is hired. Clients may bring papers, photos or messages, and the investigator will review them before suggesting a plan. Nothing starts without the client's approval, and the client decides what happens next at every step.Injuries are a fact of life in heavy industry, and employers and lawyers sometimes face claims that raise questions. A Pascagoula workman's comp investigator documents activity in public view and writes down only what was seen. The employer or lawyer receives facts instead of rumors, and the worker receives a fair record. The team never stages a scene and never asks anyone to act for the camera. Every photo is checked for its date and place, because a picture with no date proves very little. Reports use plain words, times and places. A claims manager or a judge can follow them.Insurance adjusters and law firms bring claims with loose ends. Each one needs a calm, careful look. The first step is always a careful read of the file. A Pascagoula insurance fraud investigator separates what is proven from what is only stated. The investigator lines up dates, photographs and statements side by side and visits the scene while memories are fresh. The report states what was found, even when it helps the other side. That keeps honest claims moving. It gives doubtful ones a second look. Storms can scatter families across several towns and leave court mail landing at empty houses. The team starts with those plain details and works outward, one lead at a time.Some of the hardest calls come from people who suspect a husband or wife is hiding something. A Pascagoula cheating spouse private investigator watches only from public places. The investigator keeps dated notes and photos and never trespasses or breaks into accounts. The client receives a written report of what was seen, whichever way it points. The decision about what to do next always belongs to the client.Tracked N Solved also runs background checks and serves legal papers. It traces missing people, handles skip tracing and supports criminal defense teams with records and witness research. The county courthouse and records offices are in Pascagoula. The team can pull files, check filings and return a proof of service fast. That saves clients time and fees. A smaller city has its own twist, because people know each other and a rumor can outrun the facts. The team keeps every case private and asks its questions with care.Each Pascagoula private investigator on the team also covers nearby Gulf Coast towns, including Ocean Springs, Gautier, Moss Point and Gulfport. The team travels to clients whenever a case needs someone on site. The team plans each stakeout and each service attempt around local work schedules. A person who never answers the door at home may be easy to find at the plant gate. Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 90 make it simple to reach the rest of the coast, so an investigator can be on the road soon after a call. Clients range from parents and landlords to law firms and claims managers. Each one gets the same plain talk. The team listens first and then explains the plan.No investigator can promise a result, and Tracked N Solved does not try. The firm promises careful work, respect for what clients share and an honest account of what turned up, welcome or not. Clients set the pace, and the agency explains each step in plain words before it begins. For families, lawyers and businesses along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the new office offers a local team that knows these streets, reads these court files every week and answers to the people it serves.

Mitch Vaughn

Tracked N Solved ®

+1 (866) 437-4087

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Tracked N Solved Opens a New Private Investigator Office in Pascagoula, Mississippi News Provided By Websnoogie, LLC November 13, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Politics, World & Regional



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