Mikel Consulting Surpasses $1.6 Billion In Client Funding Secured Through Its Business Plan Writing Services

Mitch Fillman and Kelin Ainsworth, co-founders of Mikel Consulting

The Vancouver and Seattle business plan firm has helped entrepreneurs in 90+ countries win bank loans, investor capital and business immigration approvals.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mikel Consulting, a business plan consulting firm serving clients across Canada, the United States and internationally, has announced that its clients have now secured more than $1.6 billion in funding using business plans, financial models and pitch decks prepared by its team.The milestone spans more than 4,000 business plans and accompanying financial projections, including more than 1,900 plans for bank and government-backed financing, over 1,000 for investor funding and commercial growth, and more than 1,000 for business immigration applications. The firm holds an average 4.9-star rating from more than 1,000 verified client reviews and reports a 97% client success rate.Co-founders Kelin Ainsworth, MBA, and Mitch Fillman have personally delivered more than 3,500 of those plans together. Kelin leads business plan strategy and writing, and Mitch leads the financial modelling behind each plan, drawing on accounting and financial analysis experience with BDO."Every one of those dollars represents a business owner who walked into a bank, an investor meeting or an immigration interview with a plan they could stand behind," said Mitch Fillman, Co-founder and Partner at Mikel Consulting. "Each plan is built around the client's business, their numbers and the person who's going to review it, and that approach is what got us here."Real Results for Real BusinessesRecent client outcomes include up to $5.5 million in provincial funding awarded to Mako Wood Furniture, $2.15 million in bank financing secured by MapleCures, and a $1 million bank loan for Sempre Uno. Additional financing successes include $500,000 for Playground Pilates, a $250,000 CSBFP-backed loan for Crack Burger, and $128,475 in bank financing for Chic Nail Lounge.On the investment side, OwnersBox raised a $1.72 million Series A with backing from NFL legend Drew Brees, while Core Impact secured $450,000 using investor materials prepared by Mikel Consulting. Lunata Beauty also raised $250,000 in seed funding and gained national exposure through CBC's Dragons' Den.These results span manufacturing, healthcare, technology, hospitality, fitness and consumer products, demonstrating the firm's experience supporting businesses of different sizes and stages of growth. More examples are available in the firm's case studies.Core ServicesMikel Consulting's main services include:- Bank loan business plans for traditional lenders, BDC, CSBFP and SBA financing- Government-backed loan business plans for U.S. SBA 7(a) and Microloan programs, the Canada Small Business Financing Program (CSBFP), and Futurpreneur startup financing- Investor business plans and pitch decks for startups raising seed through Series A capital- Business acquisition, franchise, grant and landlord business plans for financing, business purchases, government funding and commercial lease applications- Immigration business plans for Canadian programs such as C11, ICT, Start-Up Visa and provincial nominee streams, and U.S. visas including E-2, L-1, EB-2 NIW, and EB-5- U.K. business plans for Innovator Founder and Expansion Worker visa applications, supporting entrepreneurs launching new ventures and overseas companies expanding into the U.K.- Financial models and forecasting for funding, acquisitions and expansion- Feasibility studies, market research and business cases- Fractional CFO services for ongoing financial planning and reportingAbout Mikel ConsultingMikel Consulting is a business plan writing firm with offices in Vancouver and Seattle, helping serve entrepreneurs, companies and immigration applicants across Canada, the United States and more than 90 countries. The firm has prepared more than 4,000 customized business plans and helped clients secure over $1.6 billion in funding, and holds a 4.9-star rating from more than 1,000 verified client reviews.

Mitch Fillman

Mikel Consulting

+1 800-250-1759

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Mikel Consulting Surpasses $1.6 Billion in Client Funding Secured Through Its Business Plan Writing Services News Provided By Mikel Consulting November 13, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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