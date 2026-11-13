Stand Up For Science Demands Public Hearing Before Senate's Planned Confirmation Of NSF Head

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Organization calls for full Senate hearing amid O'Neill's lack of scientific experience and conflicts of interest; announces public pressure campaign

- Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for ScienceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In response to news that the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will vote to confirm James O'Neill as Director of the National Science Foundation on November 18, Stand Up for Science is demanding a public hearing take place before the confirmation.“Congress should not be confirming this nomination without a public hearing. This is an obvious move to push through these nominations ahead of the incoming new Congress in January, against what the public voted for in the midterms,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science.O'Neill's experience was previously reported on during his time as acting director of the CDC in 2025. The HELP Committee is also voting on the 18th to confirm Heidi Overton to lead the FDA. Overton's hearing was held September.Stand Up for Science has launched a campaign to contact the members of the HELP Committee and demand a formal hearing ahead of the confirmation.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

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Stand Up for Science Demands Public Hearing Before Senate's Planned Confirmation of NSF Head News Provided By Stand Up for Science November 13, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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