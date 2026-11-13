Novartis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Cosentyx® In Adolescents Aged 12+ With Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)



If approved, Cosentyx® (secukinumab) will become the only IL-17A inhibitor for adolescents with moderate to severe HS in Europe1,2 HS affects as many as one in 100 people worldwide,3 with more than half developing symptoms during adolescence4,5



Basel, November 13, 2026 – Novartis today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization of Cosentyx® (secukinumab) for adolescents aged 12 years and older with active moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) who have had an inadequate response to conventional systemic HS therapy.6 If approved by the European Commission (EC), Cosentyx would become the only interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor approved for adolescent HS in Europe and the first innovative biologic treatment option for this population in nearly a decade, addressing a significant unmet need where treatment options remain limited.1,2,7,8

HS is a chronic, systemic, progressive and often painful inflammatory skin disease.5,9 It causes recurring boil-like abscesses that can burst, creating open wounds, often in the most intimate parts of the body, which may result in irreversible scarring.5,8-10 More than 50% of cases begin during puberty.4,5

"Hidradenitis suppurativa often begins during adolescence, a critical period when the disease can progress to irreversible scarring, yet we currently have limited treatment options for this age group,” said Dr. John Ingram, Clinical Professor, Cardiff University School of Medicine, United Kingdom.“This positive CHMP opinion for secukinumab represents an important step toward addressing a meaningful gap in care for young people living with this challenging disease."

The CHMP positive opinion is based on evidence demonstrating that weight-based dosing in adolescents aged 12 years and older provides Cosentyx exposure generally comparable to that observed in adults with HS.2 This includes efficacy and safety data from adult HS clinical studies, pharmacokinetic modeling extrapolated from adult HS and psoriasis clinical trials, pediatric clinical trial data from other approved Cosentyx indications, and weight-based dosing analyses.2,11-14 The safety profile of Cosentyx is well-established across several approved adult and pediatric indications.2,15-17

"For over a decade, Cosentyx has helped transform outcomes across several immune-mediated diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa. Adolescents living with moderate to severe HS deserve access to more advanced treatment options,” said Patrick Horber, President, International, Novartis.“This positive CHMP opinion brings us closer to that goal in Europe, and we look forward to the European Commission decision in the coming months."

The EC is expected to issue a final decision within approximately two months, following today's CHMP opinion.

About Cosentyx

Cosentyx is a fully human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A, an important cytokine involved in the inflammation underlying multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.18,19 It is approved for use in adults with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR).2,19-21 Cosentyx is also approved for use in pediatric patients, including those with PsO, juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes such as juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA), and in the U.S. for pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe HS and for juvenile AS.2,12-14,19,22,23

About Novartis in Immunology

At Novartis, we're advancing bold science with the goal of bringing relief and a renewed sense of hope to people living with complex, and often overlooked autoimmune and other immune-mediated diseases, so they can reclaim their lives. Building on our legacy of first-in-class innovation across rheumatology, dermatology and allergy, and a diverse industry-leading pipeline, we're committed to shaping what's next in Immunology.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as“potential,”“can,”“will,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“look forward,” or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products; potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; or potential future, pending or announced transactions; potential future sales or earnings; strategy, plans, expectations or intentions, including discussions regarding our continued investment into new R&D capabilities and manufacturing; or our capital structure. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; the success of our key products, commercial priorities and strategy; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; potential significant breaches of information security or disruptions of our information technology systems; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this press release; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future global exchange rates; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

References

# # #